Dr Sarah Waheed: Many lives of Chand Bibi

For centuries, Chand Bibi has existed in the spaces between history and legend. Remembered as the queen who defended Ahmadnagar against Mughal forces, she has appeared in folklore, paintings, poetry, theatre and oral traditions across the Deccan. Yet despite her remarkable life as a military strategist, diplomat, regent and ruler, she remains largely absent from mainstream historical narratives.

In Chand Bibi: The Lives and Legends of a Warrior Queen, Hyderabad-born historian Dr Sarah Waheed brings this extraordinary sixteenth-century Muslim queen back into focus. Published by Penguin Random House India, the book traces not only Chand Bibi’s life but also the many ways she has been remembered, reimagined and celebrated across generations. In conversation with CE, Dr Sarah discusses Chand Bibi’s enduring legacy, and why recovering the stories of Deccan women matters more than ever.

Excerpts

What first drew you to the story of Chand Bibi?

Chand Bibi herself drew me into her world. I first heard of her through family stories and local lore, but years later, in Hyderabad, I came across an Urdu play called Chand Bibi Sultan in an old bookshop. I put it aside, only to return to it after a vivid dream about her. When I finally read it, I was astonished to find scenes that echoed my dream. That moment began a long quest into Chand Bibi’s many afterlives — in paintings, poems, folklore, and memory. I was fascinated by a powerful Muslim woman who defied Mughal expansion, was remembered as a ‘sultan’, and illuminated the history of the Deccan.