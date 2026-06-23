Fix SWD network before monsoon worsens in Hyderabad: Citizens

HYDERABAD: Residents raised flood-mitigation concerns during HYDRAA Prajavani on Monday, urging authorities to ensure stormwater drains (SWDs) and sewer lines are not interconnected and that rainwater is channelled directly into lakes.

They sought roads with SWDs on both sides and opposed linking major drains to smaller colony pipelines. Instead, they demanded drains with adequate carrying capacity connected to major channels and lakes.

HYDRAA received 47 complaints during the programme. Commissioner AV Ranganath reviewed them and directed officials to take action.

Several complainants said departments often execute drainage works in isolation, resulting in incomplete stormwater networks. They cited SWD works along the Miyapur-Gandi Maisamma Road and in Jubilee Enclave, Kondapur, as examples of poor planning. They also flagged incomplete desilting works, including silt accumulation beneath Oliphenta Bridge in Secunderabad.

Residents of Pragathinagar alleged that twin 1,200-mm SWDs being built on either side of the six-lane Miyapur-Gandi Maisamma Road are proposed to be connected to existing 200-mm pipelines in the colony. They warned that linking a 2,400-mm drainage system to smaller pipelines could cause severe flooding and urged HYDRAA to intervene.

Residents of Pothayipally village in Shamirpet mandal sought protection of the 5.18-acre Majidkunta in Survey No. 118 and suggested it be used for flood mitigation. They alleged attempts to block inflows into the lake and encroach upon it.

Residents of Sachivalaya Colony Layout in Neknampur village of Gandipet mandal sought demarcation of layout boundaries, alleging encroachments on public spaces. They requested protection of roads and parks as per the approved layout and preservation of an old overhead water tank site measuring about 500 square yards for public use.

Residents of Navayamuna Nagar Colony in Shaikpet mandal alleged that portions of a public road in Survey No. 403/1 had been encroached upon with sheds and compound walls.