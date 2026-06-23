Manasi Joshi: Finding my energy and gaining my momentum is success

Her relationship with badminton, however, began long before that turning point. Recalling the moment she realised the sport could become more than just a part of her recovery, she expresses, “I used to train for badminton since childhood, and in my family, we were always encouraged to pursue both sports and education. I was a district-level player in Mumbai and a winner in my 10th and 12th grades, but I never pursued badminton as a career and had never gone for state trials despite being a district-level medalist. However, I always continued playing during my college days, and since we had a badminton court on our campus, I never lost touch with the sport. After my injury, I trained again and started playing at the national level. When I won my first national medal and later got selected for international competitions and won medals there as well, I realised I still had something in me. I continued with my job while playing badminton, then decided to take a two-year break and see how far I could go. It has now been more than 10 years.”