61-year-old held for land grabbing in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police arrested a 61-year-old businessman, Mohammed Abdul Quddus, for his alleged involvement in multiple cases of extortion, forgery, criminal conspiracy and land grabbing across the city. According to Chaderghat police, the case was registered following a complaint filed by a businessman, who alleged that Abdul Quddus claimed ownership over a portion of his land by producing fabricated documents. Later, he, along with his associate Raja, demanded Rs 10 lakh from the complainant and threatened to implicate him in false criminal and murder cases if the money was not paid.

During the investigation, police found that the accused allegedly targeted properties advertised for sale in newspapers or newly constructed buildings. He would allegedly prepare forged documents and along with his associates demand money from victims to settle the disputes and are suspected to have extorted nearly Rs 40 lakh through this modus operandi.

Acting on credible information that the accused had fled to Bengaluru, a special police team tracked him down and arrested him at his son’s residence in Ganganagar on June 22.

The accused was produced before the VIII Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Nampally on Tuesday.