Changing the narrative around Vitiligo

A small white patch on the skin may seem harmless at first. Many people ignore it, hoping it will fade away on its own. For others, it becomes a source of anxiety, drawing unwanted attention and questions. Vitiligo, a condition that causes the skin to lose its natural colour, affects millions worldwide. Yet despite its relative commonality, it remains surrounded by myths and misconceptions. Ahead of World Vitiligo Day on June 25, dermatologists say the conversation around the condition is finally changing, thanks to greater awareness and remarkable advances in treatment.
At the heart of vitiligo lies a process that many people do not fully understand. Explaining what happens inside the body when the condition develops, Dr Divya Siddavaram, senior dermatologist at Care Hospitals, Hitec City, says, “Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks melanocytes, the cells which are responsible for producing melanin, the pigment that gives skin, hair, and eyes their colour. When these cells are destroyed or become dysfunctional, the affected areas lose pigment and appear as white patches. Although the exact cause is not fully known, genetics, stress on skin cells, and certain environmental factors may play a role. Vitiligo is not contagious and is not caused by poor hygiene or dietary habits.”
For decades, a diagnosis of vitiligo often came with a sense of helplessness. Reflecting on how treatment options have evolved over the years, Dr Vijaya Gowri Bandaru, consultant dermatologist at Apollo Hospitals, Financial District, shares, “For many years, vitiligo was considered difficult to treat, leading to frustration among patients. Today, advances such as targeted immunomodulators, phototherapy, and surgical techniques have significantly improved outcomes. Early diagnosis and personalised treatment can help achieve better repigmentation, making vitiligo a manageable condition rather than an untreatable disease.”
The focus of treatment today is not only to stop the condition from progressing but also to encourage the return of lost pigment. Speaking about how modern therapies help restore skin colour, Dr Divya narrates, “The primary goal of modern vitiligo treatment is to stop disease progression and stimulate repigmentation by encouraging surviving melanocytes, particularly those in hair follicles, to migrate into depigmented skin. Narrowband UVB phototherapy remains the gold standard for widespread vitiligo, as it reduces the autoimmune response while promoting melanocyte activity and melanin production.”
The timing of treatment can often shape the outcome. Discussing why doctors encourage patients to seek help early, Dr Vijaya highlights, “Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in vitiligo, as they help halt disease progression and improve the chances of successful repigmentation. Treating active vitiligo before extensive pigment loss occurs often yields better results.”
One of the most common questions patients ask is how long it will take to see a difference. Sharing insights on who responds best to treatment and what the journey typically looks like, Dr Divya says, “Patients with stable or early-stage vitiligo generally have the best treatment outcomes. Areas such as the face and neck tend to respond more favourably because they have a higher density of hair follicles that serve as reservoirs for melanocytes. Repigmentation is a gradual process, and most patients begin noticing early improvement after three to six months of consistent therapy.”
The road to recovery is rarely just physical. Talking about the challenges many patients experience during treatment, Dr Vijaya notes, “The biggest challenge for vitiligo patients is that repigmentation is often slow and varies from person to person. Emotional stress, treatment fatigue and unrealistic expectations can affect adherence. Doctors help by explaining that improvement takes time, setting achievable goals, monitoring progress regularly and providing psychological support throughout treatment.”
Misinformation, however, continues to stand in the way of timely treatment. Addressing some of the myths that persist around the condition, Dr Divya expresses, “One of the biggest misconceptions is that vitiligo is untreatable or that nothing can be done once white patches appear. In reality, several effective treatment options are now available. Another common myth is that vitiligo spreads through physical contact, which is completely false; it is neither infectious nor contagious. Delaying medical consultation based on these misconceptions may reduce the likelihood of achieving optimal repigmentation.”
For people living with vitiligo, the journey may still require patience, persistence and support. But as science continues to unlock new possibilities, the condition is no longer defined by what is lost. Increasingly, it is becoming a story of what can be regained.