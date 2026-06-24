Changing the narrative around Vitiligo

At the heart of vitiligo lies a process that many people do not fully understand. Explaining what happens inside the body when the condition develops, Dr Divya Siddavaram, senior dermatologist at Care Hospitals, Hitec City, says, “Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks melanocytes, the cells which are responsible for producing melanin, the pigment that gives skin, hair, and eyes their colour. When these cells are destroyed or become dysfunctional, the affected areas lose pigment and appear as white patches. Although the exact cause is not fully known, genetics, stress on skin cells, and certain environmental factors may play a role. Vitiligo is not contagious and is not caused by poor hygiene or dietary habits.”