Nikhil Siddhartha: Swayambhu Changed Me Beyond the Screen

What’s your character-choosing process?

Characters that leave an impact stay with audiences for years. Karthikeya is one such example. It was appreciated not just in Telugu but across the country. Even today, my mother calls me after watching my films and tells me which roles she enjoyed the most. That audience connection matters a lot to me. I want to continue choosing characters that entertain people while offering something memorable.



What inspired you to get into films?

The simple answer is Shah Rukh Khan. As a child, I was completely fascinated by him. Whether it was Deewana, Darr or Baazigar, I was captivated by his performances. I would even imitate his mannerisms and dialogues. In Telugu cinema, Pawan Kalyan’s Kushi had a huge influence on me. Those were the stars who inspired me to dream about acting.



What keeps you confident?

Confidence is essential for an actor because the responsibility ultimately rests on your shoulders. There have been times when people doubted films like Karthikeya, saying they wouldn’t work, but they went on to become successful. I’ve learned to trust my instincts. My gut feeling has guided me through many important decisions. Today’s audiences are evolving rapidly, and it’s important to keep them engaged and entertained. If people have started calling me the ‘Unique Star’, I’m grateful for that recognition.



What do you do when you’re not shooting?

Most of my free time is spent with my son, Dheera Siddhartha. Watching him grow is one of the greatest joys of my life. I’m also passionate about football and a huge Arsenal fan. Like most youngsters, I enjoyed partying in my younger days, but now I’ve chosen a more balanced lifestyle. I still celebrate special occasions, just in a healthier way.