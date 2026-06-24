The rise of looksmaxxing among men

A few years ago, conversations around skincare, haircare and cosmetic treatments were largely associated with women. Today, that picture looks very different. Young men are increasingly investing in serums, grooming routines, hair treatments and aesthetic procedures, all in pursuit of looking their best. Fuelled by social media trends and influencer culture, a phenomenon known as ‘looksmaxxing’ has rapidly moved from niche online communities into mainstream conversations. As June marks Men’s Health Month and Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, experts say the trend offers an opportunity to discuss not just appearance, but also the pressures and expectations that often come with it.