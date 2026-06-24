The rise of looksmaxxing among men

A few years ago, conversations around skincare, haircare and cosmetic treatments were largely associated with women. Today, that picture looks very different. Young men are increasingly investing in serums, grooming routines, hair treatments and aesthetic procedures, all in pursuit of looking their best. Fuelled by social media trends and influencer culture, a phenomenon known as ‘looksmaxxing’ has rapidly moved from niche online communities into mainstream conversations. As June marks Men’s Health Month and Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, experts say the trend offers an opportunity to discuss not just appearance, but also the pressures and expectations that often come with it.
The reasons behind the growing popularity of looksmaxxing reveal a larger shift in how young men view themselves. Sharing her perspective on this trend, Dr C Manjula Rao, consultant clinical psychologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, says, “Social media and influencer culture are playing a major role in the rise of looksmaxxing. Many young men feel that looking attractive can help them gain confidence, acceptance and even career opportunities. While taking care of appearance is good, placing too much importance on looks can lead to stress and disappointment.”
The changes are not limited to social media feeds. They are increasingly visible in dermatology clinics as well. Speaking about what young men are seeking today, Dr Sindhura Mandava, consultant dermatologist and aesthetics at Yashoda Hospitals, shares, “Medical-grade skincare like chemical peels and microneedling for texture and acne scarring, topical finasteride/minoxidil for hair thinning, and minimally invasive procedures like botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers, and laser therapies for vascular and pigmentation problems are now popular treatments.”
Beneath the surface, however, lies a different story, one shaped by comparison and unrealistic expectations. Reflecting on the emotional impact of constantly viewing idealised images online, Dr Manjula Rao narrates, “Social media often shows edited and carefully selected images that create unrealistic expectations. This can lower self-confidence and increase anxiety about looks.”
Not every shortcut to a better appearance is safe. Discussing some of the worrying practices gaining popularity online, Dr Sindhura notes, “Risky and unscientific methods are becoming more prevalent. These include following unreliable advice from non-clinical influencers, purchasing prescription-strength products without supervision, using topical steroids for cosmetic purposes, indiscriminate steroid or unapproved injectable use, and performing unregulated at-home procedures. Scarring, infection, pigment changes, and long-term skin or hair damage are risks associated with such treatments.”
The mental health impact of these pressures is becoming increasingly evident. Looking at the concerns of bringing more young men into therapy, Dr Manjula expresses, “More young men are seeking help for anxiety, low self-esteem and body image concerns. The pressure to meet unrealistic beauty standards, especially on social media, is contributing to these problems. In some cases, it can develop into body dysmorphic disorder and affect overall mental well-being”
Finding balance, experts say, is far more valuable than chasing perfection. Sharing what a healthy approach to appearance looks like, Dr Sindhura concludes, “Evidence-based strategies are the focus of healthy, long-lasting improvement: create a basic daily routine that includes sunscreen every morning, a mild cleanser, moisturiser, and targeted actives (retinoids, vitamin C) as needed; consult a dermatologist for hair loss options (topical minoxidil, oral therapies when appropriate); treat acne and pigmentation according to prescribed regimens rather than by trial and error; and select licensed clinics for any in-office procedures. Lifestyle is important: healthy skin and hair are enhanced by a balanced diet, enough sleep, stress reduction, and quitting smoking.”
For many young men, the desire to look good comes from a very human place, the need to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. Experts believe self-care should be encouraged, but not at the cost of mental health. After all, confidence built on realistic expectations and overall well-being is far more lasting than any trend that appears on a screen.