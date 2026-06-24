Victor brings his global laugh experiment to Hyderabad

The room may be full of strangers, but for Romanian stand-up comedian Victor Pătrășcan, that is exactly where the fun begins. Every city brings a new audience, a new conversation and an entirely different experience. Having performed across more than 60 countries, he has built a reputation for turning cultural quirks, politics, religion and identity into comedy that feels both sharp and relatable. As he brings his world tour to India alongside comedian Ram Arangi, Victor is looking forward to discovering what makes Indian audiences laugh and what makes them wonderfully unique. Ahead of his show in Hyderabad on June 24 at The Comedy Theatre, the comedian talks about his journey, India tour and more.
Having spent years travelling from one country to another, Victor says it is the people he meets that keep him going. Reflecting on life on the road, he shares, “I love the smart, kind, good-humoured people I meet every day at the shows. They make the journey a true joy. Every show is a different emotional and psychological experiment, a never-to-happen-again moment in life.”
Comedy often serves as a way to address difficult conversations, and Victor believes serious subjects deserve to be laughed at. Speaking about the balance between humour and heavier themes, he says, “The serious things are the only things worth joking about. I see my job as laughing at the absurdity of our societies and reminding everyone that we are all beautifully ridiculous.”
His decision to include India in his latest tour was driven by curiosity as much as opportunity. Explaining what drew him to the country, Victor explains, “I can’t claim to do a world tour and skip a country where a fifth of the world lives. India has so much history, so many internal contradictions, and so much daily chaos, and I am curious to experience a bit of it myself. Also, my touring partner Ram Arangi is from India, and he kept telling me how incredible the crowds are, so I’m coming to see it for myself.”
Although this is his first time performing in India, Victor already has some familiarity with Indian audiences through the diaspora. Sharing his early impressions, he narrates, “I’ve performed for the Indian audiences all over the world. They are sharp, highly educated, and entirely unfazed by bold or dark topics.”
Looking ahead to his visit in Hyderabad, Victor laughs as he says, “I am incredibly excited to meet and laugh with the crowd in Hyderabad. Everyone keeps telling me I need to eat the biryani, but I still don’t know where to get the best one. Maybe people from Hyderabad can write to me their recommendations.”
Audience interaction remains one of the defining features of his performances. Describing how much the crowd shapes each night, he notes, “Every single night. Because my show starts with a conversation with the audience, every night will be a totally different experience. Even if we might cross over similar subjects, every person will have a different outlook on the world, and that will take the show into places I can never anticipate or imagine.” He further adds, “I do talk to the audience a lot, but only with the brave people who volunteer. It’s very important to me that people choose to take part; I don’t single out people in the front row. Because it’s strictly voluntary, the whole experience becomes a collaborative, consensual game. A lot of people come to my shows specifically wanting to chat, so when they raise their hands, they know exactly what they’re getting themselves into.”
Years of travelling have also changed the way he sees people. Discussing what audiences around the world have in common, Victor expresses, “It doesn’t matter what your passport says, what language you speak, or what god you pray to; it’s very easy to see that everyone is equally insecure, everyone finds their politicians embarrassing and incompetent, and everyone is just trying to figure out and enjoy life. We think we are completely different, but a whole audience laughing at the same dark joke proves we’re all the same kind of messy human.”