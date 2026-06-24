Victor brings his global laugh experiment to Hyderabad

Audience interaction remains one of the defining features of his performances. Describing how much the crowd shapes each night, he notes, “Every single night. Because my show starts with a conversation with the audience, every night will be a totally different experience. Even if we might cross over similar subjects, every person will have a different outlook on the world, and that will take the show into places I can never anticipate or imagine.” He further adds, “I do talk to the audience a lot, but only with the brave people who volunteer. It’s very important to me that people choose to take part; I don’t single out people in the front row. Because it’s strictly voluntary, the whole experience becomes a collaborative, consensual game. A lot of people come to my shows specifically wanting to chat, so when they raise their hands, they know exactly what they’re getting themselves into.”