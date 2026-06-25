Amruta Bendre’s ode to mothers, music and laughter

Talking about the audience she rarely saw in comedy spaces, she narrates, “I’m struggling with this because stand-up comedy always happens in the evenings, and I have noticed that whether on stage, off stage, backstage, in front of the stage or in the audience, there are hardly any mothers in stand-up comedy. Which mother leaves the house at dinner time? I am not breaking the stereotype, but trying to change it. I want mothers to say, “You take care of the child, I want to go have some good time for myself.” My audience is mothers, which is why my afternoon shows sell out. I would like mothers to step out, have fun, and enjoy a guilt-free break.”