Bonalu festivities at Golconda on July 16

HYDERABAD: Bonalu festivities will be held from July 16 to August 13, announced Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday, directing officials to ensure coordinated arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the MCHRD Institute, Jubilee Hills, the minister said the state government has accorded top priority to Bonalu since the formation of Telangana.Describing it as a symbol of Telangana’s culture, traditions and spiritual heritage, he said lakhs of devotees are expected to visit Mahankali temples across Hyderabad during Ashada Masam and directed officials to ensure hassle-free darshan.

The meeting reviewed arrangements being made by the Endowments department in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

The festivities will begin with the jatara at Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Devasthanam,Golconda, on July 16, when the government will offer Pattu Vastralu. Jatara celebrations will be held on five Thursdays and four Sundays during Ashada Masam. At Sri Yellamma Pochamma Temple, Balkampet, Kalyanotsavam and Pattu Vastralu presentation will be held on July 21, followed by Rathotsavam on July 22.

The main Bonalu celebrations and Pattu Vastralu presentation at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple, Secunderabad, will be held on August 2, while the Rangam and Ambari procession will take place on August 3.On August 9, the government will present Pattu Vastralu at other major temples, while Bonalu celebrations will also be held in Subzi Mandi and Karwan. Celebrations at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple, Haribowli, are scheduled for August 10.

Prabhakar said the government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the festivities. With large crowds expected at Golconda, Balkampet, Ujjaini Mahankali and Akkanna Madanna temples,he directed police, traffic, intelligence, GHMC and other officials to prepare security, traffic and crowd-management plans. He also stressed the safety of women devotees and women personnel on duty and asked officials to minimise inconvenience to the public.