Dum Ka Roat: The Muharram Delicacy That Defines Hyderabad’s Culinary Heritage

Explaining the origins of Dum Ka Roat and its connection with Muharram, Irfan says, “It is an age-old tradition. Initially, it was prepared on a roti tawa, but later we began baking it in ovens. The dough would be mixed, shaped into pedas and then baked. In the 1970s, it became commercial. We were among the first bakers to introduce it on a larger scale so that people could not only enjoy it themselves but also share it with others.”

Talking about its significance during Muharram, he explains, “In India, there is a tradition of offering sweets as a mark of devotion. People would offer Dum Ka Roat at Bibi Ka Alam during Muharram. Over time, that practice gradually changed, and instead of offering it at the Alam, people began distributing it among relatives, friends and neighbours.”