Hyderabad girl gives birth in college loo, throws baby from window

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old Intermediate second-year student allegedly delivered a baby in a washroom at a government educational institution on Tuesday and later threw the newborn from a hostel room window, leading to the infant’s death.

According to Golconda police, the college principal noticed a newborn lying motionless on a roof projection adjoining a wall and alerted authorities. On reviewing CCTV footage, she found that the student, a hostel resident, had gone to a washroom around 4.30 am on June 23 and later returned to her room.

During questioning, the student allegedly told the principal that she was pregnant and went into labour in the early hours. She reportedly delivered a baby boy in the washroom and later carried the newborn in a bucket to her room before throwing him out of a window located beside the bathroom. Police said the infant sustained a fatal head injury in the fall and died.

Investigators suspect the student had conceived following a relationship with a relative. Her parents told police they were unaware of the pregnancy. The student was shifted to Niloufer Hospital for medical examination.

Golconda police registered a case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.