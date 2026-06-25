Inside Out: Deepa Gulabani’s Journey of Reflection, Healing and Self-Discovery

Reflecting on the emotional layers woven through the book, she opened up about the part that challenged her the most. “I think grief and loss were the most difficult. That’s where the writing journey began, while I was trying to heal from a loss,” Deepa shared.

In today’s world, where people are constantly scrolling, consuming information and moving from one distraction to another, Deepa feels self-reflection has become essential. Sharing her thoughts on why reflection matters today, she highlighted, “Maybe because there’s so much information overload outside and your mind is occupied with many different informations. In that noise, you lose yourself. That is why I think there is a real need for space, space to reflect, because finding that space itself is a juggle, I feel.” The title Inside Out also carries a meaning close to her heart. Explaining the thought behind the title, she said, “Nowadays it’s all about outside in with commitments, expectations and roles. I felt there is a need to go inward, and it is my reflections inside out too. So it has dual meaning.” For Deepa, meeting herself through writing has been a grounding experience. Reflecting on what that journey means to her personally, she narrated, “Meeting myself fully keeps me aware and grounded in what I’m doing and how I’m doing it. It makes me reflect on whether I’m slipping or over-expecting. Writing and reflecting have aligned me with myself and brought me closer to who I am.”