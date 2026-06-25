Inside Out: Deepa Gulabani’s Journey of Reflection, Healing and Self-Discovery

There are phases in life when people stop looking outward and begin looking within. For author Deepa Gulabani, Inside Out came from one such deeply personal space. What started as scattered reflections during moments of healing, slowly became a book filled with thoughts on love, heartbreak, grief, faith, identity and growth. More than anything else, the book feels like a conversation with oneself, the kind most people avoid until life pushes them to pause.
The atmosphere at the event reflected the mood of the book itself. Adding a playful touch to the evening was a beautifully arranged gelato bar with flavours like Coco’d Caramel’d Coconut and Jaggery, The Pink Glass (Rose Falooda), Parle G Tiramisu and Nutty & Noble Pistachio, which quickly became a crowd favourite. Interestingly, Deepa never planned on writing a book in the first place. The process unfolded naturally while she was trying to understand herself better. Looking back at how it all began, she said, “It was not my intention to write a book. But as I wrote, introspected, and went through my reflections, I felt these emotions are universal and might help others reflect on their journeys too.”
Reflecting on the emotional layers woven through the book, she opened up about the part that challenged her the most. “I think grief and loss were the most difficult. That’s where the writing journey began, while I was trying to heal from a loss,” Deepa shared.
In today’s world, where people are constantly scrolling, consuming information and moving from one distraction to another, Deepa feels self-reflection has become essential. Sharing her thoughts on why reflection matters today, she highlighted, “Maybe because there’s so much information overload outside and your mind is occupied with many different informations. In that noise, you lose yourself. That is why I think there is a real need for space, space to reflect, because finding that space itself is a juggle, I feel.” The title Inside Out also carries a meaning close to her heart. Explaining the thought behind the title, she said, “Nowadays it’s all about outside in with commitments, expectations and roles. I felt there is a need to go inward, and it is my reflections inside out too. So it has dual meaning.” For Deepa, meeting herself through writing has been a grounding experience. Reflecting on what that journey means to her personally, she narrated, “Meeting myself fully keeps me aware and grounded in what I’m doing and how I’m doing it. It makes me reflect on whether I’m slipping or over-expecting. Writing and reflecting have aligned me with myself and brought me closer to who I am.”
One of the toughest parts of writing the book was accepting the deeper layers of herself that surfaced during introspection. Talking about that challenge, she noted, “The challenge was to accept that deep layer of myself, because until then everything had been superficial. And when I went inward, I discovered a very different person within me.”
At its heart, Inside Out does not offer lessons or answers. It simply invites readers to slow down and sit with themselves for a while. And for Deepa, that is enough. If even one reflection in the book makes someone think about their own life differently, then the journey behind the book has found its meaning.