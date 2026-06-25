Lisa Ray, Owning Every Stage of Life

Actor, author, entrepreneur, and wellness advocate Lisa Ray has never been one to shy away from difficult conversations. After using her voice to raise awareness about cancer following her own diagnosis, she is now championing another often-overlooked aspect of women’s health: menopause and hormonal wellbeing. As the co-founder of NuHer, a platform dedicated to supporting women through perimenopause, menopause, and beyond, Lisa is working to break long-standing taboos and create access to informed, compassionate care. Known for her roles in Kasoor, Water and Four More Shots Please!, among others, Lisa recently visited Hyderabad, where she spoke to CE about her mission, the need for greater awareness around women’s hormonal health, embracing midlife with confidence, and why she believes this phase of life can be one of the most empowering chapters in a woman’s life.

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Do you have any special memories of Hyderabad?

Absolutely. I’ve spent time here for shoots and have very fond memories of the city. I remember a quieter Hyderabad from years ago, and it’s amazing to see how much it has grown. One of my favourite experiences was shooting a National Geographic series on India’s jewellery traditions. We explored Hyderabad’s pearl heritage, visited the Charminar area, and immersed ourselves in the city’s rich craft traditions. Those are memories I still cherish.