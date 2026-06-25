Lisa Ray, Owning Every Stage of Life

Actor, author, entrepreneur, and wellness advocate Lisa Ray has never been one to shy away from difficult conversations. After using her voice to raise awareness about cancer following her own diagnosis, she is now championing another often-overlooked aspect of women’s health: menopause and hormonal wellbeing. As the co-founder of NuHer, a platform dedicated to supporting women through perimenopause, menopause, and beyond, Lisa is working to break long-standing taboos and create access to informed, compassionate care. Known for her roles in Kasoor, Water and Four More Shots Please!, among others, Lisa recently visited Hyderabad, where she spoke to CE about her mission, the need for greater awareness around women’s hormonal health, embracing midlife with confidence, and why she believes this phase of life can be one of the most empowering chapters in a woman’s life.
Excerpts
Do you have any special memories of Hyderabad?
Absolutely. I’ve spent time here for shoots and have very fond memories of the city. I remember a quieter Hyderabad from years ago, and it’s amazing to see how much it has grown. One of my favourite experiences was shooting a National Geographic series on India’s jewellery traditions. We explored Hyderabad’s pearl heritage, visited the Charminar area, and immersed ourselves in the city’s rich craft traditions. Those are memories I still cherish.
Why do you think conversations around menopause have been neglected for so long?
The healthcare system has historically failed women. Many people don’t realise that women were only formally included in medical research in 1993. For decades, much of what we knew about health was based on male biology. Menopause education within medical training is also surprisingly limited. At the same time, women’s health issues receive only a small fraction of overall research funding. These realities have contributed to a culture where women are often told to endure symptoms rather than seek solutions.
Did your own health journey influence your decision to become an advocate?
Absolutely. I entered premature menopause at 37 as a result of my cancer journey. While I was very vocal about cancer awareness, I rarely spoke about menopause. There was a lot of shame attached to it, and for years, I didn’t seek the support I needed. Looking back, my journey could have been much easier if I had access to the right information and care. That’s one of the reasons NuHer is so important to me. I don’t want other women to go through the same confusion and silence. With cancer awareness, I focused on starting conversations. With menopause, I wanted to go a step further and create something that offers practical, actionable help.
How do you balance so many roles?
Sometimes, not very well! I’m also a mother to seven-year-old twins, and they remain my biggest priority. A lot of what I do today is for the next generation. I want them to grow up in a world where women are empowered with information and don’t have to struggle through the same confusion and stigma. I also make self-care non-negotiable. As a cancer survivor, I have to practice what I preach. I’m about to take a week off for an Ayurvedic retreat because rest and recovery are essential. I’ve also moved with my family to Goa, which was a conscious lifestyle decision to be closer to nature and live at a slower pace.
Can audiences expect to see more of you on screen soon?
Right now, my on-camera career has taken a back seat. In many ways, it’s the least interesting thing about me today. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities acting has given me and for the platform it created. But at this stage, my focus is on building NuHer and advocating for women in midlife.
Tell us about NuHer and what inspired your association with it.
NuHer feels like something I’ve been working towards my whole life. It is dedicated to women’s hormonal health during midlife and serves as a one-stop destination for questions women are often afraid to ask. We address everything from hormonal and emotional changes to nutrition and overall wellbeing during perimenopause, menopause, and post-menopause. Women’s hormonal health has been overlooked for far too long — medically, socially, and culturally. For me, this is one of the last major taboos that needs to be addressed. I strongly believe that many of the narratives women have been told about midlife are simply untrue. This phase can be redefined and reclaimed. NuHer was born from the idea that midlife is not an ending; it’s the beginning of a new adventure, perhaps the most honest one you’ll ever take. Transition isn’t always easy, but what lies on the other side can be a gift. With the right support, information, and strategies, there’s really nothing to fear.
What can women in Hyderabad expect from NuHer?
While we currently have a physical clinic in Mumbai, technology allows us to connect with women across India through online consultations. What I want women to understand first is that perimenopause is not a disease. It’s a natural transition. The first step is awareness. Start tracking your symptoms and paying attention to what your body is trying to tell you. At NuHer, women have access to an entire ecosystem of care. An endocrinologist is often the first point of contact, followed by specialists such as gynaecologists, counsellors, and nutritionists, depending on individual needs. Most importantly, no one will dismiss your concerns or tell you to simply accept what you’re experiencing.
Embracing wellness
Prioritise self-care: Women often focus on the wellbeing of others while neglecting their own health. Personal health should receive the same commitment given to family, career, and responsibilities.
View health as a long-term investment: Preventive care, regular health check-ups, exercise, balanced nutrition, stress management, and adequate sleep are essential for sustained wellbeing.
Menopause deserves attention: Menopause is not something women must simply endure in silence. Symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep disturbances, mood swings, fatigue, weight gain, skin changes, and brain fog can be addressed with proper care and support.
Essential health habits: Regular exercise, adequate protein intake, daily sun protection and consistency matters
By Dr Anuya Manerkar, dermatologist and aesthetic physician at NuHer