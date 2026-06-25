Sanyark Space: Building India’s Answer to the Future of Navigation

Excerpts

Could you take us through what led you to start Sanyark Space?

Before starting Sanyark, I spent eight years at ISRO, contributing to more than 40 missions, including launch vehicle and human spaceflight programmes. Throughout that period, I wanted to build something of my own, but I was searching for the right opportunity. By 2022, several startups had already entered launch vehicles, Earth observation satellites, and downstream applications, so I wanted to understand where the real gaps existed.

That led me to Deloitte, where I spent three years as a space technology consultant. Working on national and state-level projects gave me deep insights into the evolving space ecosystem. One project involved studying next-generation satellite technologies India would need to remain globally competitive. Through that work, I realised there were critical gaps in positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) infrastructure.

Another trigger was the announcement of satellite-based GNSS tolling. Large-scale implementation has remained difficult because existing navigation systems generally offer metre-level accuracy, making it hard to distinguish whether a vehicle is on a service road, flyover, or main carriageway. As I explored the issue further, it became clear that future mobility applications would require centimetre-level precision.

During this period, I met my co-founder Akhileshwar Reddy, who had worked on the government’s GNSS tolling pilot project at ISRO. Together, we recognised a growing need for sovereign navigation capabilities and a future where navigation and communication services would converge. That insight became the foundation for Sanyark’s NAVCOM vision.