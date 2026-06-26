Cash van driver, sons held for Rs 17 lakh theft in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner’s Task Force (Charminar Zone) and IS Sadan police arrested a cash van driver and his two sons for allegedly stealing Rs 17 lakh meant for an ATM, recovering Rs 14.55 lakh.

DCP Khare Kiran Prabhakar said Chintala Srinivas (42), a driver with Cleared Security Services Pvt Ltd, hatched the plan with his sons, Aneesh alias John (22) and Jashwanth (20), due to financial problems. On June 23, while cash was being loaded into an SBI ATM at Edi Bazaar, Srinivas allegedly fled with a cash bag containing Rs 17 lakh.

Aneesh, waiting nearby on a motorcycle, helped him escape. They later handed Rs 10 lakh to Jashwanth in Peerzadiguda and spent part of the remaining Rs 7 lakh.

Following a complaint, police analysed CCTV footage and technical evidence, identified Aneesh and arrested the trio. Police recovered the cash and the motorcycle used in the offence. The accused were remanded to judicial custody.

2BHK scam: Woman, son among three arrested

Alwal police arrested three persons, including a woman and her son, for allegedly cheating nearly 100 people by promising government-built 2BHK houses. Police seized 79 forged allotment certificates. The accused — Timmiri Gopinath Pushpalatha (54), her son Vishal (21) and Mahender Singh (45) — allegedly collected Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh from each victim by issuing fake allotment letters.

Police said victims waited nearly three years before realising they had been duped. Pushpalatha and Vishal allegedly prepared the forged certificates, while Mahender printed them at his photocopying centre. The trio was arrested on June 24 and remanded to judicial custody. Prime accused Jayaraj Gangadharan, along with Nisha Raj and Chintu, remains absconding.