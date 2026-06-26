Environmentalists flag sewage pollution, poor water quality at KBR Park lake in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Even as concerns mount over tree felling and infrastructure activity around the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park, environmentalists have now turned their gaze inward — to the park’s polluted lake.

Fresh allegations have emerged that a stormwater drain (SWD) meant to channel clear rainwater into the waterbody has been deliberately blocked, even as sewage continues to flow in from surrounding localities. With walkers reporting no improvement despite past interventions, the lake’s ecological health is once again under scrutiny.

The issue surfaced after recent rainfall when an environmentalist and regular walkers noticed that an SWD connecting the park’s walking track to the lake had been blocked by a large stone placed at the mouth of the inlet pipe. The drain is designed to carry rainwater collected from the walking circuit into the lake during the monsoon.

“The stone appears to have been deliberately placed. It is not something that could have naturally washed into position. The drain meant to carry clean rainwater has been blocked while sewage continues to enter the lake,” an environmentalist alleged.

A post by Vata Foundation on X stated: “KBR Park in the heart of Hyderabad is already getting choked by concrete outside in the form of flyovers and underpasses. The lake inside the park too needs immediate attention. The lake inside KBR is being fed with sewage while stormwater is being blocked from entering the lake. Why?”

Walkers said the blocked inlet is one of several stormwater connections feeding the lake. They alleged that other drains entering from the Film Nagar side have long been carrying sewage and polluted water, making the obstruction of a clean-water inlet particularly worrying.