Brewing a Community: Blue Tokai Expands Its Hyderabad Footprint

Reflecting on his passion for coffee and the inspiration behind the brand, he explains, “India has never received enough recognition for the quality of products it produces. Coffee is one such category. Despite growing exceptional coffee beans, most of the best produce was being exported, while domestic consumption remained limited and largely focused on lower-quality coffee. This created a perception that India does not produce great coffee, which is far from the truth. We saw an opportunity to change that narrative by encouraging domestic consumption of specialty coffee and showcasing the quality of Indian beans. That idea became the foundation of Blue Tokai. Today, our vision is not only to grow coffee culture within India but also to take Indian coffee to the global stage and establish it as a world-class product.”