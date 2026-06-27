Brewing a Community: Blue Tokai Expands Its Hyderabad Footprint

Coffee has long been more than just a beverage. For many, it is the perfect pick-me-up, while for others it serves as a reason to meet, connect, and unwind. In a city where coffee culture continues to evolve, coffee enthusiasts are always on the lookout for new experiences. Adding to Hyderabad’s growing café scene, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters has opened its second flagship store in Banjara Hills, offering coffee lovers an opportunity to explore specialty brews and immersive coffee experiences. CE caught up with Shivam Shahi, co-founder of Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, to learn more about the brand, its journey, and what makes the new store special.
Speaking about Blue Tokai and its offerings, Shivam says, “Blue Tokai is India’s largest specialty coffee company, with a presence across multiple business segments. We operate in seven cities and have over 258 locations across the country. We started this journey nearly a decade ago with a simple vision: no matter where you are or how you prefer to enjoy your coffee, Blue Tokai should be your go-to brand for high-quality coffee. We cater to home brewers, office consumers, and café-goers, creating an entire ecosystem around coffee where people can discover and enjoy different varieties and brewing styles.”
Reflecting on his passion for coffee and the inspiration behind the brand, he explains, “India has never received enough recognition for the quality of products it produces. Coffee is one such category. Despite growing exceptional coffee beans, most of the best produce was being exported, while domestic consumption remained limited and largely focused on lower-quality coffee. This created a perception that India does not produce great coffee, which is far from the truth. We saw an opportunity to change that narrative by encouraging domestic consumption of specialty coffee and showcasing the quality of Indian beans. That idea became the foundation of Blue Tokai. Today, our vision is not only to grow coffee culture within India but also to take Indian coffee to the global stage and establish it as a world-class product.”
Talking about the newly launched Banjara Hills outlet, Shivam shares, “This flagship store, which is our fifth such concept store in India and the second in Hyderabad, offers a deeper dive into the world of coffee. Visitors can learn about coffee origins, understand the complexities of different beans, and experience our Play Bar, where they can explore various brewing methods. Alongside coffee, we have introduced an expanded menu developed specifically for this format. Guests can enjoy a range of food options, from handmade ravioli to elaborate breakfast offerings, which are not typically found in cafés. Everything is prepared fresh, allowing customers to enjoy food and beverages made to order with a strong focus on quality.”
Looking ahead, Shivam reveals ambitious plans for the city. “We are planning to open more than 30 stores in Hyderabad in the coming years. We will also host workshops and interactive sessions focused on coffee brewing and appreciation, creating a space where people can learn more about coffee while building a community around it,” he concludes.