Durgam Cheruvu’s identity crisis

I cannot believe the conversations that lead to this. “What do we eat?” “Biryani.” “And after?” “The bridge.” Sir. You live in Hyderabad. A city with forts, lakes, old bazaars, an entire historical district. And the plan is to go stand on a road. Why do you hate your guests? The authorities have tried everything. Signs. Announcements. Whistles. Sirens. Megaphones. All useless. Then came the lathis, which only made things worse because people started filming their friends getting chased and uploading it. Police enforcement accidentally became content collaborators. Then there was a death on the bridge because someone stopped for photos. I genuinely thought that would change things. The very next day the traffic seemed to double. At this point I think the bridge is cursed and people are drawn to it against their will like a moth to a very photogenic flame. Now the cops just drive up and ram into vehicles. No warning. Just bump. Which honestly I support fully. All modes of formal communication have been exhausted anyways. Car guys are worse than bike guys, for the record. Bike guys are annoying but at least they are efficient. One selfie. Maybe two. Gone. Car guys need one photo each, one group photo, one with the car, one facing the lake, one for insta, two for the story, and a full minute of video just in case. Meanwhile everyone behind them is slowly losing years off their life.