French toast to Telangana

In an age when international relationships are often measured through trade figures and investment statistics, the story of France and Telangana offers a different perspective. It is a relationship shaped by shared history, cultural exchange and enduring human connections.
From the military exploits of Bussy to the enduring affection Hyderabad continues to hold for Monsieur Raymond, and from 18th-century alliances to 21st-century collaborations in innovation and culture, the France–Telangana relationship remains one of the Deccan’s most fascinating yet often overlooked historical narratives.
Building on this legacy, The Culinary Lounge, which has long championed Telangana’s food traditions, indigenous ingredients, local producers and culinary enterprises, is taking another significant step towards positioning the state’s cuisine on the global stage with Kakatiya à la Française. The immersive culinary and cultural initiative begins in Hyderabad before travelling to Europe.
Conceived as the opening chapter of the larger Telangana to the world, beginning with Europe initiative, Kakatiya à la Française aims to create a distinctive global identity for Telangana cuisine by reinterpreting its rich culinary heritage through the lens of French gastronomy and the French art de vivre. Leading the culinary collaboration is chef, author, photographer and food storyteller Chef Michael Swamy, who has created a six-course French menu inspired entirely by Telangana’s regional ingredients, flavours and culinary traditions.
“The world knows Telangana for its IT industry. It’s time it knew our regional food. We’re taking a thousand-year-old Kakatiya culinary tradition to the global stage, starting with France and we’re only getting started. Great regional cuisines don’t go global by accident; someone has to take them there. This is the first chapter in taking our heritage to Europe and beyond,” said Gopi Byluppala, founder and CEO of The Culinary Lounge.
The preview offered guests a glimpse into Chef Michael Swamy’s exploration of Telangana’s local ingredients and traditional cooking techniques through a distinctly French format. The cheese course featured Chekkalu, Pindi Vadiyalu, sago papadums and locally made savoury crisps served alongside French cheeses, fresh figs and mangoes, accompanied by a red pepper, walnut and chilli dip and a mahua chilli jam. The tasting also included Mustard-marinated Fish Fingers inspired by Uppava, Smoked Gongura Chicken Pâté, and Mushroom Vol-au-Vent. “It’s about bringing these flavours to a different palate. I want to present them to a much wider audience while preserving their identity,” said Chef Michael.
The event also marked the launch of the Zishta Experience Centre by Meera Ramakrishnan, celebrating India’s traditional culinary wisdom through handcrafted copper, brass, tin and stone cookware. Adding another cultural dimension to the initiative, senior artist Laxman Aelay will present a special showcase of Poolamma artworks, bringing together visual art, memory and storytelling.
The initiative continues until June 27 with a series of workshops, cultural interactions and curated dining experiences, celebrating Telangana’s culinary heritage while introducing it to an international audience through a uniquely Franco-Telangana collaboration.