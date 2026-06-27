French toast to Telangana

In an age when international relationships are often measured through trade figures and investment statistics, the story of France and Telangana offers a different perspective. It is a relationship shaped by shared history, cultural exchange and enduring human connections.

From the military exploits of Bussy to the enduring affection Hyderabad continues to hold for Monsieur Raymond, and from 18th-century alliances to 21st-century collaborations in innovation and culture, the France–Telangana relationship remains one of the Deccan’s most fascinating yet often overlooked historical narratives.

Building on this legacy, The Culinary Lounge, which has long championed Telangana’s food traditions, indigenous ingredients, local producers and culinary enterprises, is taking another significant step towards positioning the state’s cuisine on the global stage with Kakatiya à la Française. The immersive culinary and cultural initiative begins in Hyderabad before travelling to Europe.