Hyderabad to tap treated water for data centres

HYDERABAD: As Hyderabad cements its position as one of India’s fastest-growing hubs for data centres, IT infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, an unexpected resource is emerging at the centre of its growth story: treated wastewater.

To meet the rising demand for industrial water while conserving freshwater resources, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has drawn up an ambitious plan to develop treated wastewater conveyance and distribution infrastructure. The project will ensure the long-term supply and utilisation of secondary treated wastewater from identified Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to major demand centres across the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region (HMR).

The initiative covers two key growth corridors: Attapur to Chandan Valley, Shabad, and Nagole to Future City. These corridors are expected to house a mix of data centres, advanced manufacturing units, commercial developments, institutional campuses, warehousing, logistics facilities and other urban infrastructure that require large quantities of non-potable water.

The project aims to promote treated wastewater reuse for industrial purposes, conserve freshwater and strengthen long-term water security. HMWSSB has invited expressions of interest to develop and operate the infrastructure under a DBFOT public-private partnership model.

HMWSSB estimates treated wastewater demand will reach 233 MLD in the Attapur-Chandan Valley corridor and 290 MLD in the Nagole-Future City corridor by 2035.

The selected concessionaire will develop, operate and maintain the infrastructure, while HMWSSB will provide approvals and right-of-way support. The project includes treatment, conveyance, storage, pumping and transmission infrastructure to supply reclaimed water to major demand centres.