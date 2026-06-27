Rakshita Suresh: AR Rahman helped me discover my voice

It is one thing to dream of singing for AR Rahman. It is another to get the call, walk into his studio, and deliver. That is exactly what Rakshita Suresh did. Six years later, she is the lead female vocalist of Rahman’s touring band, performing across the world alongside him, and is now the voice behind Hellalalo, the high-energy anthem from Peddi that continues dominating radios, reels, gym playlists, and YouTube charts. CE interacts with Rakshita over an exclusive chat about her journey, her collaboration with AR Rahman and more
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Take us through your journey.
I started learning music when I was four years old. Since childhood, I’ve participated in television reality shows across Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi. One of the earliest was Yedai Thumbi Haaduvenu, a Kannada show hosted by SP Balasubrahmanyam sir. Singing and performing have been constants in my life from a very young age.
How did you get on board for Hellalalo?
This song means a lot to me. I’ve sung many songs that have been loved in different languages, but every artist dreams of that big commercial hit that people hear everywhere. Getting that with a film of this scale feels incredible. I’ve always enjoyed performing energetic songs like Mayya Mayya and Rahman sir’s Chandralekha. So getting a similar high-energy track of my own is special. I received a call from Rahman sir’s office saying he wanted me to sing the song in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. I was thrilled and had a blast recording all three versions.
How long did the recording process take?
The first call was for the Telugu version. I recorded it in about an hour. Rahman sir wasn’t in town then, but I was told he loved it. A few days later I recorded the Tamil version, followed by Kannada. Overall, it took two to three days, with each session lasting roughly an hour.
When did working with AR Rahman become your reality?
In 2018, I participated in the Tamil reality show Super Singer. Rahman sir was associated with the show, and the winner would get a chance to sing for him. I finished second. About a year later, I got a call from his studio. He wanted to try new voices and invited me to record. I had just finished a show in Coimbatore, caught a midnight flight, and went straight from the airport to the studio. He was present during the recording and immediately made me feel comfortable, asking about my show and how things were going. I was amazed that AR Rahman was having such a casual conversation with me while recording. But I knew this was the opportunity I had been waiting for, so I had to stay calm and give it my best. That session marked the beginning of my journey with him. Since 2020, I’ve been touring globally as the lead female vocalist in his band. Six years later, every performance still feels like the first.
Has he ever pushed you to discover something new in your voice?
Absolutely. During the pandemic, I spent a lot of time recording at his studio because I lived nearby in Chennai. I worked extensively on Mimi, including songs, scratch tracks, and unreleased material for several singers. Through that process, Rahman sir helped me discover abilities I didn’t know I possessed. He made me experiment with different genres and vocal styles, constantly challenging me. Watching him compose while I recorded was an extraordinary learning experience. I genuinely believe he unlocked potential in me that I hadn’t recognised myself.
Any memorable interactions with the cast of Peddi?
Last November, during an AR Rahman concert in Hyderabad, Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and director Buchi Babu attended to promote the film. At that point, only the title theme had been released, which I had sung. Buchi Babu introduced me to Janhvi Kapoor as the singer of the track. She immediately recognised me and said she knew my name and thought I was incredible. More recently, I performed at Peddi events in Bhopal and Vijayawada after Hellalalo released.
You’ve sung across industries and languages. Was that intentional?
Not really. It happened naturally. Growing up, I was surrounded by multiple languages. Kannada and Tamil are my mother tongues, and I understand Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam as well. Because I’ve always listened to music in different languages, singing across industries felt natural. I still hope to explore more languages, including Marathi, Bengali, and Punjabi.
What makes you say yes to a project?
If it’s Rahman sir, there’s no question — I just show up and hope he says yes to my voice. For other projects, composers usually send a scratch track to check whether the range and style suit me. Honestly, I accept most opportunities because I genuinely love singing. Every song offers a chance to contribute something unique, and that excites me.