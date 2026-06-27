Rakshita Suresh: AR Rahman helped me discover my voice

How did you get on board for Hellalalo?

This song means a lot to me. I’ve sung many songs that have been loved in different languages, but every artist dreams of that big commercial hit that people hear everywhere. Getting that with a film of this scale feels incredible. I’ve always enjoyed performing energetic songs like Mayya Mayya and Rahman sir’s Chandralekha. So getting a similar high-energy track of my own is special. I received a call from Rahman sir’s office saying he wanted me to sing the song in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. I was thrilled and had a blast recording all three versions.