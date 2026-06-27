Telangana hospital, surgeon fined Rs 10.9 lakh for medical negligence

HYDERABAD: The district consumer disputes redressal commission-1, Hyderabad, has held CC Shroff Memorial Hospital and one of its surgeons guilty of negligence after surgery on a man led to complications. The commission directed the hospital and the surgeon to pay Rs 10.88 lakh towards medical expenses, compensation and litigation costs.

The complaint was filed by 54-year-old businessman Gondla Vijay Kumar Mudiraj, who underwent surgery at the hospital in January 2025. He alleged that what was expected to be a minor procedure turned into a medical emergency due to negligent treatment.

According to the complaint, Vijay Kumar consulted his family doctor after noticing swelling in his left leg. Following tests, he was referred to CC Shroff Memorial Hospital, where doctors advised immediate surgery, assuring him it was a simple one-hour procedure and that he could return home the next day.