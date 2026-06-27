Where faith meets sustainability: Giving sacred memories dignified farewell

HYDERABAD: For many households, old deity photographs, broken idols, damaged pooja frames and worshipped calendars are too sacred to discard. With no proper system for their dignified disposal, these items often end up under trees, near temples or in public spaces before eventually becoming part of the municipal waste stream.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is trying to change that through Project Udvasana, a first-of-its-kind initiative that offers citizens a respectful, organised and environmentally responsible way to part with worshipped sacred items that have completed their spiritual journey.

Following an encouraging response to its earlier drives, GHMC is expanding the initiative across six locations in Hyderabad on Saturday, June 27, from 8.30 am to 11 am, allowing more people to participate.

Collection centres have been set up at Bhu Lakshmi Mandir (Charminar zone), Shiva Anjaneya Swamy Temple (Secunderabad zone), Sri Venkateswara Temple, Hari Hari Kshetram (Rajendranagar zone), Sri Dharma Sai Mandir (Shamshabad zone), Sri Sri Sri Mahankali Pochamma Devalayam (Khairatabad zone) and Sri Vishwanjaneya Bhaktha Samajam Temple Trust (Golconda zone). Collection will close at 11 am sharp, after which no items will be accepted.

Citizens can bring old deity photographs, damaged pooja frames, broken idols, worshipped calendars and other sacred items from their homes. At the collection centres, the materials will first undergo Udvasana Pooja, a traditional ritual to respectfully withdraw the divine presence. They will then be segregated for reuse, refurbishment, wherever feasible and responsible recycling.

A volunteer-led initiative, Project Udvasana, seeks to balance religious sentiments with sustainable waste management. Through responsible material recovery and scientific recycling, GHMC hopes to ensure that devotion is treated with dignity while contributing to a cleaner, greener Hyderabad.