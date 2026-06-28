Action on Edulakunta lake backed by records: HYDRAA

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has defended its decision to protect and restore Edulakunta lake, stating that the move was based on village and revenue records, Survey of India maps, satellite imagery and field inspections.

The agency said all available records identify Edulakunta, spread over 6.05 acres in Survey No. 7 of Khanamet village, Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district, as a lake. Flood channels linking Thammidikunta to Edulakunta and outlet channels connecting Edulakunta to Sunnam Cheruvu further establish its status as a water body, it added.

HYDRAA said it informed the Telangana High Court that fencing was erected only to protect and restore the lake, in line with similar restoration works across the city.

HYDRAA also said Revenue department officials had written on May 25 and 26, requesting protection of 5.06 acres of government land in Survey No. 11/37/A at Khanamet. Acting on the request, the agency erected fencing on May 26.

The agency said the high court, through an interim order dated May 29, 2026, directed removal of the fencing around the lake and adjoining government land. Refuting reports that it had not approached the court, HYDRAA said it filed an appeal (LPA SR No. 25414/2026) on June 2, presenting the factual position. It also wrote to the Rangareddy collector on May 30 seeking additional information and is awaiting a response.

HYDRAA said restoring lakes is essential for flood mitigation, groundwater recharge and environmental protection, adding that its actions are intended solely to safeguard public assets and government land.