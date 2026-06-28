Four labourers beat inebriated man to death in godown in Hyderabad, held

HYDERABAD: Mailardevpally police arrested four labourers for allegedly killing a man who had entered a godown under suspicious circumstances.

The incident occurred on the night of June 24 at Swastik Shiva Decorators in Pallecheruvu under Mailardevpally police station limits.

The accused were identified as Balaji (39), Nayan Mandal (23), Uttam Bera alias Pintu (35) and Prem Parihar (26).

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that an unidentified man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, entered the godown around midnight and was moving about suspiciously. The labourers noticed him, intercepted him and questioned him.

Police said the man failed to provide a satisfactory explanation and allegedly behaved aggressively. The labourers then assaulted him and confined him inside the godown. He later died inside the premises.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and found the body of the deceased, believed to be aged between 30 and 35 years. No identification documents were found on him.