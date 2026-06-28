Four-year-old boy dies after being run over by truck in Hyderabad's Bholakpur

HYDERABAD: A four-year-old boy died after being run over by a mini truck at Bholakpur under Musheerabad police station limits on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Sri Hansh.

According to police, the boy had accompanied his mother to a nearby shop. While returning home, he was walking a short distance behind her when the accident occurred.

Police said a mini truck was taking a U-turn at a three-way junction and entering another lane when the child unexpectedly came in front of the vehicle. The driver allegedly failed to notice him, resulting in the boy being run over by the front wheel.

Locals rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The vehicle was reportedly being driven by a man identified as Ayub.