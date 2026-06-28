GHMC collects 753 kg of sacred items in Project Udvasana drive

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) collected 753 kg of worshipped sacred items during the third edition of Project Udvasana, held across six locations in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Around 150 people participated in the drive, depositing more than 1,200 pooja frames and deity photographs, 84 idols and 235 religious albums and calendars. Several residents also collected items from neighbours and nearby households before bringing them to the collection centres.

With the latest drive, the initiative has recorded 313 citizen drop-offs across three editions, collecting more than 1.25 tonnes of sacred materials.

GHMC said it received requests from citizens, resident welfare associations and temple managements to organise similar drives in other parts of the city. The civic body now plans to institutionalise the initiative by partnering with interested temples to hold regular collection drives on designated days.

Project Udvasana aims to provide an environmentally responsible and respectful system for the disposal and recycling of worshipped sacred items as part of GHMC’s broader sustainability programme.