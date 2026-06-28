Priest held at Hyderabad airport in Rs 20 lakh cheating case

HYDERABAD: Bachupally police apprehended a priest, Chamarthi Rama Latcha Rao alias Rama Sarma, in connection with a cheating case involving Rs 20 lakh. The case was filed in April 2025 based on a complaint lodged by software employee Mandanapu Naveen Kumar Chowdary. According to the complaint, Naveen had known Rama Sarma for several months.

Sarma allegedly claimed to be a partner in Trivedi Chemical Solutions LLP, Hyderabad, and a director in other companies. He also introduced his wife, Chamarthi Prameela Rani, and his associate, Manchikanti Venkata Raghavendra Vara Prasad, as directors of various firms.

Police said that during 2023 and 2024, Sarma sought financial assistance from Naveen, claiming he needed funds to expand his business and promising repayment within three months. Despite repeated assurances, the money was allegedly not returned.

Following the registration of the case, Sarma reportedly left for the United States, prompting police to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.

He returned to India on June 25 and was intercepted by immigration officials at the airport.