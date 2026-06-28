Three Cyberabad eateries found unhygienic

HYDERABAD: Food Safety teams found multiple hygiene and food safety violations during inspections at three restaurants under the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation limits and issued improvement notices directing them to take corrective measures.

At Palamuru Grill Bar and Restaurant near the Kondapur RTO Office, officials detected label tampering on prepared food items, stale food and expired mushrooms, which were discarded. Houseflies, grease and dirt accumulation, a rusted freezer with water stagnation and the absence of proper hot-water sanitation for utensils were also noted.

At Mehfil Restaurant in Hitech City, inspectors found inadequate kitchen space, wet floors and food accumulation. Roomali roti was being prepared in an active construction area, and the practice was stopped immediately. The team also found unhygienic food handling practices, while the management failed to produce medical fitness certificates for food handlers.

At Shah Ghouse Biryani Restaurant on the Raidurg-Gachibowli Road, inspectors found gutka stains on walls, houseflies in the kitchen, poor housekeeping, unhygienic non-vegetarian cutting areas, open drains, food waste accumulation, an unclean wash area and leakage in the storeroom.