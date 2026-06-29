Drains cleaned across Hyderabad to prevent flooding

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA has removed truckloads of garbage from stormwater and sewage drains across Hyderabad as part of its monsoon desilting and cleaning drive. Officials said plastic waste, cable wires, mattresses, sofas, chairs, pillows and blankets dumped into drains were obstructing the flow of rainwater and causing flooding in several parts of the city.

According to officials, garbage accumulation in nalas and box drains has reached alarming levels. Drains designed to carry stormwater are increasingly clogged with solid waste, leading to severe waterlogging on roads and in residential colonies during heavy rainfall.

With the monsoon underway, HYDRAA has intensified drain-cleaning operations across the city. Its Disaster Response Force (DRF) and Monsoon Emergency Teams (MET) are working in coordination with the GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, the Irrigation Department and the Police department to remove garbage and silt from major drains.

One of the largest operations is being carried out at the Agapura Nala, which channels stormwater from Mehdipatnam, Mallepally and Vijayanagar Colony into the Musi River. Near Darussalam, garbage had completely blocked floodwater flow through a culvert. Following complaints from residents, who shared photographs and videos with authorities, officials inspected the site.