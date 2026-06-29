Hyderabad water supply board releases 1,000 cusecs from Himayatsagar

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Sunday opened the floodgates of the Himayatsagar reservoir and began releasing water downstream following increased inflows caused by rainfall in the catchment areas.

Officials said the gates were lifted at 6 pm to regulate the reservoir’s water level as inflows continued to rise. In the initial phase, up to 1,000 cusecs of water is being discharged from the reservoir.

According to the Water Board, inflows into the reservoir are being monitored continuously and the quantity of water released will be adjusted depending on the situation and future inflows.

In view of the downstream water release, HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy directed Water Board officials and the district administrations of Hyderabad and Rangareddy to remain on alert. Officials of HYDRAA, GHMC and the Police Department have also been instructed to take necessary precautionary measures and closely monitor low-lying areas.