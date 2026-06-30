Dhruvpad Gurukulam marks seventh foundation day with soulful Dhrupad recital

An atmosphere of serenity and devotion filled Saptaparni in Banjara Hills as members of the Dhruvpad Gurukulam Foundation gathered to celebrate the institution’s seventh foundation day with an evening of Hindustani classical music rooted in the ancient Dhrupad tradition. Dressed in elegant shades of green, the performers welcomed guests with warm smiles, setting the tone for a soulful musical celebration.
The evening commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the parents of guru Manish Kumar and Saptaparni founder Anuradha Prasad, joined by Manish Kumar and Vijaya Ramam. The ceremony was followed by a heartfelt rendition of Saraswati Vandana in Raag Saraswati by Advaita and Dhairya, the daughters of Manish Kumar. Their graceful performance invoked an atmosphere of reverence and devotion, drawing the audience into the spiritual essence of the evening.
The celebrations continued with Shivali’s evocative presentation of Shiv Adi Madh Anta in Raag Bhairav. Her rendition reflected the meditative depth and spiritual richness of the Dhrupad tradition, leaving the audience absorbed in quiet contemplation.
One of the highlights of the evening was a unique mother-daughters presentation by Madhavi, along with Mahati and Sahasra. The trio confidently performed Sur Ko Pramaan and Jogiya Jog Gaave, compositions by Dhrupad Bandhu, showcasing remarkable musical discipline and harmony across generations.
The family spirit continued with a father-daughters ensemble featuring Shashi, Pooriya Dhanashri and Nayantara, who presented Bhaja Govindam, the timeless composition by Adi Shankaracharya. Their performance beautifully blended devotion with musical finesse, earning heartfelt appreciation from the audience.
Another memorable rendition was Kahan Se Tum Mad Pee Aaye Ho by Hriday, whose soulful voice brought alive the beauty of this traditional composition and reminded listeners of the enduring richness of India’s classical musical heritage. The evening concluded with a grand group performance by the disciples of Manish Kumar. Reflecting the inclusive spirit of the gurukulam, performers ranged in age from just 8 years old to over 80, demonstrating that the love for Dhrupad transcends generations.
Guests applauded the dedication and commitment of everyone involved in making the celebration a success. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Manish Kumar and Vijaya Ramam, who expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the audience, supporters and well-wishers for their continued encouragement of the gurukulam and its mission of preserving the timeless tradition of Dhrupad.