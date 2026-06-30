Dhruvpad Gurukulam marks seventh foundation day with soulful Dhrupad recital

The evening commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the parents of guru Manish Kumar and Saptaparni founder Anuradha Prasad, joined by Manish Kumar and Vijaya Ramam. The ceremony was followed by a heartfelt rendition of Saraswati Vandana in Raag Saraswati by Advaita and Dhairya, the daughters of Manish Kumar. Their graceful performance invoked an atmosphere of reverence and devotion, drawing the audience into the spiritual essence of the evening.

The celebrations continued with Shivali’s evocative presentation of Shiv Adi Madh Anta in Raag Bhairav. Her rendition reflected the meditative depth and spiritual richness of the Dhrupad tradition, leaving the audience absorbed in quiet contemplation.

One of the highlights of the evening was a unique mother-daughters presentation by Madhavi, along with Mahati and Sahasra. The trio confidently performed Sur Ko Pramaan and Jogiya Jog Gaave, compositions by Dhrupad Bandhu, showcasing remarkable musical discipline and harmony across generations.