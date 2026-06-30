Food safety officials find cockroaches, unlabelled food at mall eateries in Telangana's Cyberabad

HYDERABAD: Food Safety teams of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) uncovered serious hygiene and compliance violations, including cockroach infestation, unlabelled food storage and poor sanitation, during surprise inspections at restaurants in Cyberabad.

At Barbeque Nation in GSM Mall, Madinaguda, officials found cockroaches in the fruit storage area and near refrigerators. Brownies and kulfi varieties were stored without labels and were discarded. Food testing, packaging material and pest control records were unavailable, while vegetable crates and water bubble containers were found unclean.

At Chinese Wok in the same mall, officials found cooked rice assigned a 36-hour shelf life without laboratory validation. Food testing records, packaging material records and annual medical fitness certificates of staff were unavailable.

Eggs were not cleaned before use, water taps near the preparation area were unclean, and the FSSAI licence was not displayed prominently. The establishments have been recommended for improvement notices and directed to rectify the violations immediately.