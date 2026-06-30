Man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor girl in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The LB Nagar court on Monday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a rape and POCSO case registered by the Pahadishareef Police in 2020.

The court found Saadangi Venkatesh, a labourer from Devender Nagar Colony in Raviryal village, guilty under sections 366 and 376(2)(i)(n) of the IPC, and Section 5(l) read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Along with the 20-year jail term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 and ordered Rs 1 lakh to be paid as compensation to the victim.

According to the police, the case was registered on February 10, 2020, after the victim’s family lodged a complaint stating that their 17-year-old daughter had gone missing from her residence the previous night.

The family suspected a neighbour after extensive searches failed to trace her.

During the investigation, police located the victim and found that the accused had kidnapped and repeatedly raped the minor.

The court convicted the accused based on the evidence presented.