Murder attempt accused remain free, Telangana HC questions 'selective policing'

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has raised serious concerns over what it described as “selective policing,” questioning why the police had refrained from arresting the accused in an attempt-to-murder case registered at Narsingi in November 2025 despite claiming to have collected evidence against them.

Justice T Madhavi Devi made the observations while hearing a writ petition filed by 70-year-old Bharatha Kumari Mamidi, who alleged inaction by the police against her daughter-in-law, Deeksha, and another accused, Sandhya Bannuri. The petitioner claimed the two attempted to kill her and her daughter by mixing a heavy dose of the sedative Zolpidem into their food.

The court questioned the police’s decision to merely issue notices to the accused instead of taking them into custody. “Why not adopt the same procedure in every case? Do not arrest anyone in attempt-to-murder cases,” the judge remarked, expressing concern over what appeared to be inconsistent enforcement of criminal law.

Government Pleader for Home Mahesh Raje informed the court that a chargesheet had already been filed and was awaiting cognizance by the trial court. He submitted that no arrest was made because Deeksha was pregnant. He further argued that the prosecution case primarily rested on the recovery of tablets and that custodial interrogation was unnecessary since no further material remained to be seized.