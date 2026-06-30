Tollywood's BFF Stylist: Ashwin Mawle's Fashion Fairytale

Excerpts

Take us through how your love for fashion and textiles began.

During one of my visits to India while I was into modelling, I became close friends with Allu Arjun. He always admired the way I dressed and often called me the best-dressed guy in Hyderabad. One day, he casually asked me to style him for Arya 2. I was hesitant because I had no formal training and hadn’t studied beyond the 10th standard, but I agreed. That’s how my journey began. Midway through Arya 2, there were four designers working on different actors, including Kajal Aggarwal, Shraddha Das, and Allu Arjun. Director Sukumar sir appreciated my work and eventually made me the sole designer for the film.