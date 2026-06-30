Tollywood's BFF Stylist: Ashwin Mawle's Fashion Fairytale

Fashion has a funny way of finding its people and for Ashwin Mawle, it found him not through textbooks or runways, but through a chance friendship that changed his life. From modelling in Switzerland to becoming one of Tollywood’s most sought-after stylists aka Tollywood’s BFF stylist, he has dressed several celebs building a career on instinct, trust, and lasting friendships. With no formal training, Ashwin has carved a place for himself in the industry through passion and perseverance. Currently keeping himself busy with upcoming projects alongside Varun Tej, Nithiin, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Sanon, among the rest, for their upcoming Telugu projects, there is clearly no slowing down for this man. CE caught up with Ashwin to talk about his journey, the people who shaped it and more.
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Take us through how your love for fashion and textiles began.
During one of my visits to India while I was into modelling, I became close friends with Allu Arjun. He always admired the way I dressed and often called me the best-dressed guy in Hyderabad. One day, he casually asked me to style him for Arya 2. I was hesitant because I had no formal training and hadn’t studied beyond the 10th standard, but I agreed. That’s how my journey began. Midway through Arya 2, there were four designers working on different actors, including Kajal Aggarwal, Shraddha Das, and Allu Arjun. Director Sukumar sir appreciated my work and eventually made me the sole designer for the film.
You began your journey into fashion at 16. Looking back, how does that feel?
I was like a boy in wonderland, fascinated by everything but unsure of what to do. Modelling in Switzerland wasn’t easy initially. Being an Indian, brown-skinned model made me stand out, and it was a difficult beginning. But once I gained recognition, things changed completely. I’m grateful to my scouts, agencies and everyone who believed in me.
What were the initial challenges you faced?
When I entered the industry, I knew nothing about fashion or film styling. Everything I learned happened on set. Allu Arjun and Sukumar sir became my teachers. They taught me how costumes should complement a scene and help tell the story. They believed in my aesthetic while helping me understand the technical side of styling. They remain the biggest reason for my success. My partner, Hasan Khan, has also worked with me on many projects.
How has your bond with Allu Arjun evolved over the years?
It’s been a beautiful journey. I’ve styled him in most of his films and brand campaigns. Every project teaches me something new because he constantly pushes me to think differently about a character. Even today, he checks on my work, tells me where I can improve, and appreciates my successes. We share a very deep friendship.
You’re often called Tollywood’s BFF Stylist. How does that feel?
It feels overwhelming because many of the actors I style have become close friends. Kajal Aggarwal remains one of my closest friends. Pooja Hegde is my best buddy, Janhvi Kapoor is incredibly warm, and Sreeleela is like my younger sister. Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, and Niharika Konidela are like extended family.
I believe this comes from maintaining a clear line between work and personal life. On set, our conversations are entirely about making the project better. Once work is over, we never discuss work or gossip. We simply enjoy each other’s company, and I think that positivity has helped build these relationships. Jr NTR is another of my strongest pillars. He is a close friend and mentor who has helped me evolve creatively. He always looks out for me and encourages me. Allu Arjun and Jr NTR are truly pieces of my heart.
How is styling celebrities for films different from styling them personally?
Personal styling depends on the event and the individual’s taste. Film styling is completely different because I’m styling a character, not the actor. Every character demands a unique identity, and bringing that vision to life is both challenging and rewarding. I’m grateful to the actors and directors I work with for trusting me to translate their vision on screen.
What does fashion mean to you?
Fashion means to me immense passion and respect. If there’s no fashion, I don’t even know what I would do.