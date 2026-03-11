Auto drivers wary of fuel shortages

HYDERABAD: The emerging shortage of LPG in Telangana amid the ongoing international conflict and disruptions in global fuel logistics is likely to affect auto-rickshaw services in Hyderabad, with drivers expressing growing concern over the availability of fuel in the coming days.

Many auto drivers in the city have shifted from petrol and diesel to LPG in recent years due to its lower operational cost. However, drivers now fear that the supply of LPG could be disrupted in the next two days, which may directly impact their daily operations and earnings.

Several drivers said the uncertainty over LPG availability has already begun to affect their work. Veeraiah, an auto driver, told TNIE that the fear of a potential shortage has resulted in long queues at LPG filling stations across the city, forcing drivers to spend more time waiting for fuel instead of operating their vehicles.

“Drivers are having to wait longer at filling stations, and this is reducing the number of trips we can complete in a day,” he said, adding that the situation could worsen if supplies are not restored quickly. Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union founder president Shaik Salauddin said that thousands of vehicle operators in the city depend on LPG and CNG to run their vehicles. Food delivery services could also feel the impact if LPG shortages affect restaurants, he pointed out.