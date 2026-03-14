A Fresh Brew of Tradition and Innovation

A new café with a distinctive concept has arrived in Hyderabad. Adhira & Appa, founded by Hari Haran and Karan Menon, was born out of a father and daughter’s shared love for food, with a mission to blend traditional flavours with modern culinary twists. When we stepped in to sample their menu, the experience turned out to be far more delightful than expected. It was a breezy afternoon in Kondapur, and navigating through the long queue of traffic only made us hungrier by the time we reached the café.

As we entered Adhira & Appa, the ambience instantly caught our attention. The outdoor seating was surrounded by greenery, creating a relaxed setting, while the indoor space carried the familiar warmth of a contemporary café. Soon after we settled in, the appetisers began arriving at the table. The Guntur Chicken BBQ Wings were spicy yet packed with flavour, while the Cheese Balls and Goli Bajji Popovers made for comforting, bite-sized snacks that anyone would crave. A standout among the starters was the Crispy Lotus Stem, stir-fried with honey and sesame — a dish that struck the perfect balance of crunch and sweetness.