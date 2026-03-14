Cricket is the best thing to watch right now!

For the last two weeks, I had two choices on screen. World Cup or World War?

A few confusing similarities: the ball and rockets go up and down in the same way, they say it’s a world level event but only a few countries take part, thankfully. And both have high TRP ratings.

The differences are: the World Cup is a game but played like a war, and the World War is a war which Trump is playing like a video game. And innocents are dying. Which is why I choose the World Cup for now.

I have been watching cricket since 2002. That is a long time to follow a team that mostly lost. My uncles who watched cricket in the 80s used to ask me before every match, ‘Who will win today?’ I would say the toss has not even happened yet. They would ask again anyway. Because back then, nine out of ten times, the answer was always the same. Not India.

In the 90s, we watched as long as Sachin was batting. The moment he got out, the TV went off. The rest of the batting order had names like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sanjay Manjrekar. These are not names you think of when you think of batting. Not then. Not now. Not ever.