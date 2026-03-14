Dhrupad tradition to echo in Hyderabad

An evening dedicated to one of the oldest surviving traditions of Indian classical music is set to unfold in the city as the third edition of Dhamar Utsav arrives in Hyderabad on March 15. Presented by the Dhruvpad Gurukulam Foundation, the event aims to spotlight the ancient Dhrupad-Dhamar tradition and introduce audiences to its meditative and rhythmic beauty.
Founded in 2019 by Dhrupad musician Manish Kumar and arts patron Vijaya L Ramam, the foundation has been working to preserve and promote Dhrupad — widely regarded as the most ancient form of Hindustani Classical Music still practised today. Unlike more performance-oriented styles, Dhrupad is rooted in devotion and contemplation, seeking to evoke a sense of inner stillness.
For Vijaya, the journey with Dhrupad began over a decade ago after attending a lecture demonstration by the renowned Gundecha Brothers in Hyderabad. “It was a revelation. Dhrupad is very meditative, spiritual and devotional. The music gives a sense of peace and tranquillity. In many ways, it has become the tonic of my life,” she recalls.
Her association with Manish Kumar began when he started visiting Hyderabad to teach Dhrupad. What began as informal learning sessions gradually grew into a community of students and listeners. “When we realised that the city had very little exposure to Dhrupad, we decided to create a platform for it. That is how the foundation was born. We are a small organisation, but we hope to create awareness and appreciation for this ancient art form,” she says.
The upcoming festival is part of a larger effort to highlight Dhamar, a distinctive musical form traditionally sung during the spring month of Phagun around Holi. “Dhamar is sung in a unique 14-beat rhythm called Dhamar taal. Its poetry often describes the playful Holi celebrations of Krishna and the gopis in Brij, Vrindavan. In that sense, it presents a lighter shade within the Dhrupad tradition,” explains Manish.
The first edition of the festival was held in Vrindavan in 2024, followed by Delhi in 2025. Hyderabad now becomes the third destination. According to Manish, the decision was natural. “Many people here had heard us speak about Dhamar during our concerts and kept asking when we would organise a festival in Hyderabad. We felt it was important for audiences here to experience the form in depth,” he shares.
The evening will open with a Dhrupad recital by vocalist Premalatha Vithaldas, who will also present a short segment of Haveli Sangeet rooted in the Dhrupad-Dhamar tradition. This will be followed by a pakhawaj solo by percussionist Dr Ankit Parekh, who will demonstrate the intricate structure of the 14-beat Dhamar taal.
The grand finale will feature Manish performing alongside his guru-brother Sanjeev Jha as the duo popularly known as Dhrupad Bandhu.
“We have composed several new Dhamar bandishes which we are excited to share. Our hope is that listeners not only enjoy the music but also
begin to understand the beauty and depth of this ancient
tradition,” concludes Manish.