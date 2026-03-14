Kaneez Surka Brings Foreign Return to Hyderabad

What do you like about the city?

Hyderabad is a fascinating city. A friend recently told me the story behind the famous fish-shaped building and said it never gets old. The city has such a rich cultural mix because of its history. When I think of Hyderabad, it doesn’t just feel like another Indian city — it has its own unique identity.



Tell us about your journey in comedy.

I was heavily involved in theatre during high school. It wasn’t just a hobby; I even took theatre as a subject. My teacher noticed that comedy was where I really shined and told me that it was my forte. At that time, improv comedy wasn’t very popular in South Africa. Comedy was mostly one-person shows, similar to stand-up. So I initially thought acting was the only way into comedy. I later studied law and psychology, but when I moved to India I knew I still wanted comedy in my life, even if it was just a hobby. I began performing with improv groups and eventually got cast in The Week That Wasn’t. That was the moment I realised comedy could actually become my career.



What has changed in your comedy since you started?

When I began, I was mostly doing improv comedy, which is very different from stand-up. Improv is spontaneous, while stand-up is largely scripted. I explored stand-up gradually but only fully committed to it after moving to America. That’s when I began seriously studying the craft. Last year I released my YouTube special I Found My People, and creatively that period felt like a turning point. I think I finally found my most honest voice as a comedian while living in America. In India, I sometimes struggled to talk about my South African experiences because audiences couldn’t always relate. And in South Africa, people didn’t fully understand my life in India. In America, I could talk about both identities openly. When I share those stories now, it doesn’t feel like I’m talking about different countries — it simply feels like I’m sharing my life.