Minor detained, hospital staff arrested for illegal abortion in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A minor boy has been detained and three hospital staff members arrested following the discovery of an illegal abortion performed at a private facility in Kollapur.

The boy was sent to a juvenile home on March 9, while police took the hospital management into custody on Thursday after a formal complaint from the girl’s mother.

The Nagarkurnool police and health officials launched a crackdown on the hospital for conducting the medical termination on a minor without adhering to mandatory legal reporting protocols. Following the raid, the girl was shifted to a Bharosa centre for counselling and medical support.

The probe is currently under way to scrutinise the facility’s medical legal compliance.