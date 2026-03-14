Hyderabad

Minor detained, hospital staff arrested for illegal abortion in Hyderabad

The boy was sent to a juvenile home on March 9, while police took the hospital management into custody on Thursday after a formal complaint from the girl’s mother.
Minor detained, hospital staff arrested for illegal abortion in Telangana
Minor detained, hospital staff arrested for illegal abortion in Telangana(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: A minor boy has been detained and three hospital staff members arrested following the discovery of an illegal abortion performed at a private facility in Kollapur.

The boy was sent to a juvenile home on March 9, while police took the hospital management into custody on Thursday after a formal complaint from the girl’s mother.

The Nagarkurnool police and health officials launched a crackdown on the hospital for conducting the medical termination on a minor without adhering to mandatory legal reporting protocols. Following the raid, the girl was shifted to a Bharosa centre for counselling and medical support.

The probe is currently under way to scrutinise the facility’s medical legal compliance.

Medical Termination of Pregnancy
illegal abortion

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