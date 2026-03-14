Niloufer Chath: A vegetarian rooftop affair

On the rooftop at Niloufer Chath, the evening seems to slow down on its own. The sky opens up above you, warm fairy lights glow against red-stone walls, and Banjara Hills sparkles quietly in the distance. There’s a soft breeze carrying the smell of the tandoor, plates clinking somewhere nearby, and conversations rising and falling. With its 200-seat open-air setting, the vegetarian rooftop venture by Anumula Babu Rao, founder and chairman of Cafe Niloufer, and his son Anumula Shashank, managing director, brings a new dimension to a name Hyderabad already holds close to its hearts.
“We wanted to give that ghar ka vibe, ghar ka khana vibe, so when you sit here, it feels like eating on the roof of your house, and that vibe is Niloufer Chath. That is why we used the red stones seen in Jodhpur to create this good vibe, and although the inspiration is from North India, it has a more modern touch because, as F&B is evolving, this is the modern way to open and bring newness to the industry,” says Shashank.
The menu reflects that clarity of thought. Unlike the all-encompassing Cafe Niloufer spread, this one is focused. “We wanted to make vegetarian food, and if you see Cafe Niloufer, we also serve vegetarian food. As per some case studies in Hyderabad, non-veg sales are high on weekends, whereas vegetarian sales are consistent from Monday to Sunday, so as an entrepreneur, I believe consistent sales help run the organisation sustainably, which is why we stood with vegetarians. We had enquiries for a Jain menu in Cafe Niloufer, but since it is more of a QSR model, I cannot give that fine dining touch because each Jain dish takes 15 to 20 minutes. In Niloufer, North Indian vegetarian and Jain cuisine are 100 percent possible, so we are doing a full-fledged Jain menu. People are now requesting vegan food, so we will see a vegan menu soon, maybe with a limited menu,” he explains.
The meal begins with a comforting Tomato Soup, its aroma of slow-cooked tomatoes and butter rising with every spoonful. The Tandoori Soya Chaap follows, marinated in yoghurt, chilli and garam masala, charred just enough to bring out a smoky depth. The Dahi Ke Kabab is delicate and creamy inside, with a crisp golden crust, while the Hara Bhara Kabab offers the earthy freshness of spinach and peas, gently spiced with cumin and coriander.
For mains, the Paneer Tikka Masala is rich with tomato-onion gravy, kasuri methi and butter, coating soft cubes of paneer that still carry a faint tandoor smokiness. The Dal Makhani is slow-simmered, creamy and indulgent, with the aroma of whole spices unfolding gradually. Beetroot Naan adds colour and a mild sweetness, while the Charcoal Naan brings a rustic, slightly smoky bite.
The Hyderabadi touch appears in the Vegetable Biryani and Paneer Tikka Biryani, layered with fragrant basmati rice and whole spices. Dessert arrives in the form of Apple Jalebi, crisp and with the apple filling inside the jalebi that tastes amazing, and a smooth Cinnamon Choco Mousse that feels indulgent yet light.
While the service was slightly slow and staff seemed unsure at moments, the overall experience remains warm and relaxed. With the open sky above and a delicious food fare on the table, Niloufer Chath attempts to offer not just a meal, but a great, incredible rooftop experience.