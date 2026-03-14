Telangana HC directs SHOs to file report on Bachupally wall demolition

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed three police stations to submit a report identifying the officials responsible for laying a road after demolishing the compound wall of a gated community layout in Bachupally.
Justice N V Shravan Kumar, while hearing a writ petition filed by the Residents Welfare Association of the APR Pranav Antilia project, ordered the Station House Officers of Bachupally, Dundigal and Jagadgirigutta police stations to inform the court who spearheaded the road-laying activity after the compound wall was broken.
The court further directed that the newly formed road shall not be opened for public use until further orders.
The writ petition was filed challenging the action of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), which allegedly demolished a portion of the compound wall of the petitioner’s layout situated in survey numbers of Bachupally and Nizampet villages in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on March 9, 2026.
According to the petitioner, the layout received final approval from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in May 2014 and has around 600 occupied villas within a gated community enclosed by a compound wall. The petitioners contended that HYDRAA officials, accompanied by machinery, demolished sections of the wall and began laying a road through the premises without prior notice, despite earlier status quo orders passed by the high court in related writ petitions.
Arguing that the area near the boundary was earmarked as green belt and open space, the association contended that laying a road in the area for providing access to neighbouring layouts was illegal. It also contended that under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955, the power to create new public streets rests with the municipal commissioner.
However, counsel for HMDA submitted that conditions in the draft layout approval dated May 27, 2014 prohibited construction of a compound wall blocking proposed roads. HYDRAA, on the other hand, denied laying any new road.
Observing that the issue required examination, the court ordered maintenance of status quo for four weeks with respect to the disputed road and directed police to file a factual report. The matter has been posted to April 7 for further hearing.
TGHRC flags trolling after demolition
Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) took cognisance of a complaint filed by residents of APR Pranav Antilia in Bachupally, alleging that HYDRAA officials demolished the compound wall of their residential community on March 9 without giving adequate opportunity to respond to the notice. The complainants alleged that women residents were pushed aside when they sought time to shift generators, transformers and other electrical equipment.