Telangana HC directs SHOs to file report on Bachupally wall demolition

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed three police stations to submit a report identifying the officials responsible for laying a road after demolishing the compound wall of a gated community layout in Bachupally.

Justice N V Shravan Kumar, while hearing a writ petition filed by the Residents Welfare Association of the APR Pranav Antilia project, ordered the Station House Officers of Bachupally, Dundigal and Jagadgirigutta police stations to inform the court who spearheaded the road-laying activity after the compound wall was broken.

The court further directed that the newly formed road shall not be opened for public use until further orders.

The writ petition was filed challenging the action of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), which allegedly demolished a portion of the compound wall of the petitioner’s layout situated in survey numbers of Bachupally and Nizampet villages in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on March 9, 2026.

According to the petitioner, the layout received final approval from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in May 2014 and has around 600 occupied villas within a gated community enclosed by a compound wall. The petitioners contended that HYDRAA officials, accompanied by machinery, demolished sections of the wall and began laying a road through the premises without prior notice, despite earlier status quo orders passed by the high court in related writ petitions.