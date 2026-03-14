World-class bartenders shake up Hyderabad night

Sharing the bar was KJ from Opium Bar; this was a first visit to both Hyderabad and India. “This is my first time in India and my first time in the city. I arrived after flying from Mumbai, and it felt very nice. The view and the people stood out, and I feel it is a developed city,” he said. Opium’s cocktails are built around what he calls ‘liquid serenity’, capturing emotions from places travelled. That philosophy translated into drinks like Pleasure Spiked With Pain, Dee Dee Da Da Dah and Juxtaposed, each inspired by cities such as Hanoi, Chinatown and Sardinia.