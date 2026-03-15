Hotel customers slapped with ‘cylinder charge’ in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The recent increase in domestic LPG cylinder prices from 906 to 965, coupled with supply shortages, has begun to affect small eateries and roadside tiffin centres in Hyderabad, forcing many vendors to increase the prices of breakfast items by Rs 10–Rs 15.

For instance, tea that earlier cost Rs 10 is now being sold for Rs 13 to Rs 15 at several outlets. Similarly, items such as idli, dosa and bonda have become costlier by around Rs 10.

Operators of several tiffin centres said the rising cost of cooking fuel and difficulty in procuring LPG cylinders have significantly increased their operating expenses, leaving them with little option but to pass part of the burden on to customers.

Apart from this, popular biryani chain Paradise has reportedly removed bakery products and its well-known chai from its menu at some outlets. Temples too are said to be serving cold prasadam to conserve LPG.

“Earlier we could manage with the previous price, but now the cylinder cost has increased and supply is irregular. We had to raise the price of items by Rs 10–Rs 15 to cope with the additional expenses,” said Murali, owner of LKS Tiffin Centre in Secunderabad.