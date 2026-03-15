Hotel customers slapped with ‘cylinder charge’ in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The recent increase in domestic LPG cylinder prices from 906 to 965, coupled with supply shortages, has begun to affect small eateries and roadside tiffin centres in Hyderabad, forcing many vendors to increase the prices of breakfast items by Rs 10–Rs 15.
For instance, tea that earlier cost Rs 10 is now being sold for Rs 13 to Rs 15 at several outlets. Similarly, items such as idli, dosa and bonda have become costlier by around Rs 10.
Operators of several tiffin centres said the rising cost of cooking fuel and difficulty in procuring LPG cylinders have significantly increased their operating expenses, leaving them with little option but to pass part of the burden on to customers.
Apart from this, popular biryani chain Paradise has reportedly removed bakery products and its well-known chai from its menu at some outlets. Temples too are said to be serving cold prasadam to conserve LPG.
“Earlier we could manage with the previous price, but now the cylinder cost has increased and supply is irregular. We had to raise the price of items by Rs 10–Rs 15 to cope with the additional expenses,” said Murali, owner of LKS Tiffin Centre in Secunderabad.
Roadside eateries across the city serve affordable breakfast options such as idli, dosa, vada and upma, which are widely consumed by daily wage workers, students and office-goers. Vendors said their profit margins are already thin and even a small increase in LPG prices directly affects their daily earnings.
Interestingly, a tiffin centre in Secunderabad has adopted a different strategy. Instead of increasing menu prices, the owner has retained the original rates but added a Rs 10 “cylinder charge” separately on the bill.
“We did not want to change the menu because regular customers are used to the prices. But the cylinder cost has gone up and supply is uncertain, so we added a small cylinder charge to manage the fuel expenses,” the owner said.
Customers said the additional charge reflects the wider impact of LPG price hikes on small businesses that rely heavily on cooking fuel.
Vendors also pointed out that apart from LPG, the prices of other essentials such as cooking oil, rice and vegetables have increased in recent months, further raising operational costs.
If the LPG supply situation does not improve soon, several tiffin centre operators fear they may have to increase prices further to sustain their businesses.