LPG shortage hits Hyderabad community kitchens, volunteers forced to switch to firewood

HYDERABAD: The ongoing LPG shortage and black-market sales are beginning to affect charitable food services across Hyderabad, forcing many samaritans to switch to firewood and absorb rising costs to continue feeding the poor.

Volunteers running community kitchens said the scarcity of cylinders has made it difficult to cook large quantities of food, while commercial LPG cylinders that earlier cost around Rs 1,200 are now being sold in the black market for as much as Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000.

Despite the rising costs, many organisations said they have not reduced the number of meals served.

“We are not getting LPG cylinders now. In the black market they are selling it at very high prices, but we cannot stop feeding people. It is costing us much more now,” said Asif Hussain Sohail, who runs a charitable food distribution service in the city.

His organisation serves over 1,000 people daily, providing rice along with curry or vegetables, and occasionally non-vegetarian dishes. Earlier, the kitchen used a mix of domestic and commercial cylinders to prepare food, requiring nearly four cylinders a day to run operations smoothly.

“Earlier we used to get commercial cylinders for about Rs 1,200. Now they are being sold for nearly Rs 9,000 in the black market. We cannot afford that every day, so we have switched to firewood,” Sohail said.