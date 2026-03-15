Student dies by suicide after jumping from Metro station in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the Secunderabad East Metro Station on Friday. The deceased, Nithya Teja, was a BTech student at a private college and a resident of Chengicherla.

On Friday afternoon, he told his parents that he was going to Ameerpet to meet his friend Sashank.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted him to Gandhi Hospital. However, the medical staff examined him and declared him dead. After the postmortem examination, the body was handed over to his family members.