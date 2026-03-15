Suspended constable posts suicide threat video clip in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: After a 2002-batch constable threatened to commit suicide over his suspension and levelled allegations against Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, Hyderabad police on Saturday clarified that he was suspended on March 6 for indiscipline and frequently remaining absent during roll calls without valid justification.

The constable, M Yadagiri, has been working at the Women Police Station (WPS), Jubilee Hills Zone since October 2024 and is currently under suspension.

Yadagiri posted a selfie video in police WhatsApp groups and other media groups alleging that he was suspended without any reason and accused the SHO of WPS Jubilee Hills Zone of corruption and harassment.

In the video, he threatened to die by suicide beside a railway track at Sanathnagar MMTS Station, allegedly creating fear among officers, deterring them from performing their regular duties and attempting to blackmail the SHO.

A police official said that he suffered only a superficial injury. Police added that he had been suspended earlier as well.